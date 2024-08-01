Raymond James Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.97.

SES opened at C$12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.64 and a 12 month high of C$12.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,176.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 3,600 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$40,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 106,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,243,189.20. Insiders bought 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

