RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $297.25 and last traded at $290.84, with a volume of 109647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.39.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

