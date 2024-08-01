RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.14 million. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Our Latest Report on RMAX

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares in the company, valued at $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.