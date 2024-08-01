Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.63

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.63 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.60). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.58), with a volume of 85,479 shares.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £279.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,118.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.63.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 10,909.09%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

