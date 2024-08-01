Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of O opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.77. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

