Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

7/19/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

