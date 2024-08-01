Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ero Copper (ERO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO):

7/22/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/19/2024 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2024 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2024 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2024 – Ero Copper was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2024 – Ero Copper was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 225,566 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

