Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $565.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $552.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $532.00 to $537.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $486.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $530.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $505.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $482.00 to $486.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – S&P Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $484.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

