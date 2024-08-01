Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 5.1 %
RCON stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.
Recon Technology Company Profile
