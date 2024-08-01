Redwire (NYSE:RDW) PT Raised to $8.25 at Alliance Global Partners

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Get Redwire alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RDW

Redwire Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $464.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $431,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,018,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,178,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.