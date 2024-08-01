Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

RF stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

