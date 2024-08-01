Reko International Group (CVE:REK) Trading Up 2.4%

Reko International Group Inc (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.
Reko International Group Stock Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.25.
Reko International Group (CVE:REK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.61 million for the quarter.
About Reko International Group
Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reko International Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Reko International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reko International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.