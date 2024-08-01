Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Renasant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 113,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.