RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Down 0.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 2,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
RENN Fund Stock Performance
RENN Fund Company Profile
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
