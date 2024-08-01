Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Repay were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

