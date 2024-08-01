Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Repay has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $977.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

