Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genasys Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a research note issued on Sunday, July 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Genasys Stock Up 2.4 %

GNSS stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. Genasys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 71.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genasys by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genasys by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

