Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.92. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$56.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.02.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$1,119,222.00. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

