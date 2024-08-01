Research Analysts Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.50.

GSY opened at C$203.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$187.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$174.44. goeasy has a one year low of C$101.34 and a one year high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.44 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

