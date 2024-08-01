Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pro Reit’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$25.70 million for the quarter.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

