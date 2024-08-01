Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.