Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.