Research Analysts Set Expectations for Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.7 %

HSIC stock opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 672.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

