Research Analysts Set Expectations for Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

