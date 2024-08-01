Resideo Technologies (REZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Resideo Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE REZI opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

