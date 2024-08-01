Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
QSR stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.