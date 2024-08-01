Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

