Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QSR stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

