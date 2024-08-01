Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 3,257,862 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,436 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 884,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.