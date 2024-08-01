Reviewing ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 argenx 0 3 17 1 2.90

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.50%. argenx has a consensus price target of $540.37, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $302,000.00 11,793.30 -$583.20 million ($1.09) -4.72 argenx $1.27 billion 24.32 -$295.05 million ($5.66) -91.14

This table compares ImmunityBio and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

argenx has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunityBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -198,994.05% N/A -114.89% argenx -12.31% -7.33% -6.56%

Summary

argenx beats ImmunityBio on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies. The company's platforms have generated therapeutic agents that are currently being or planned to be studied in clinical trials across various indications in liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung and colorectal cancers, and glioblastoma multiforme. Its lead biologic product candidate is Anktiva, an FDA-approved immunotherapy in combination with bacillus calmette-guérin (BCG) for the treatment of adult patients with BCG unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors. The company has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute. It also has license agreements with 3M Innovative Properties Company; Access to Advanced Health Institute; LadRx Corporation; Sanford Health; Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.; and GlobeImmune, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

