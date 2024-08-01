Reviewing Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Powerfleet and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 0 0 N/A Rekor Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rekor Systems has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Rekor Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rekor Systems is more favorable than Powerfleet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% Rekor Systems -133.98% -118.77% -55.60%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Powerfleet and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rekor Systems has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and Rekor Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.59 million 3.64 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -14.61 Rekor Systems $34.93 million 4.61 -$45.69 million ($0.73) -2.49

Powerfleet has higher revenue and earnings than Rekor Systems. Powerfleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rekor Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Powerfleet beats Rekor Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

