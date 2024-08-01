Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $141.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Revvity traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $126.45, with a volume of 10141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVTY. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.