Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RELL. StockNews.com raised Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

