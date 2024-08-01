RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

