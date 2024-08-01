RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on REI
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.