Robert N. Ridolfi Sells 1,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Robert N. Ridolfi sold 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

