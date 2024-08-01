Robert W. Baird Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:KRG opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,746,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

