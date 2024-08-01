Robin Archibald Buys 22,329 Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) insider Robin Archibald purchased 22,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,989.26 ($26,999.31).

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

AEWU opened at GBX 93 ($1.20) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.37. Aew Uk Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 81 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.20 ($1.34). The company has a market cap of £147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,162.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

