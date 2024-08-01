Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.90

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.90 ($1.32) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.41). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41), with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Robinson Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £17.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,200.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

