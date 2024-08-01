Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,274.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

