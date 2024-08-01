Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Rocket Lab USA has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.25. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RKLB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.