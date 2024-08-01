Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $358,654. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after acquiring an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,293,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.