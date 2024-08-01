Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.89 ($0.19). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.19), with a volume of 140,409 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
