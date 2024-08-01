Rockwell Medical (RMTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMTI shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

