Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.13

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.13 and traded as low as C$55.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.87, with a volume of 1,529 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RCI.A

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

About Rogers Communications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.13.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.