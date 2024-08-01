Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.13

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$58.13 and traded as low as C$55.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$55.87, with a volume of 1,529 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
View Our Latest Report on RCI.A
Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.7 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.