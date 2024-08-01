Rogers Sugar (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Rogers Sugar to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.80 million.

RSI opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$734.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

