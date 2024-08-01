Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.52 and traded as high as C$5.76. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 91,348 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$734.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of C$300.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5297347 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

