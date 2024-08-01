Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $46.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $47.91 on Monday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

