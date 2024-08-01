Ronni Chalmers Purchases 22,293 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 22,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,980.90 ($14,366.60).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ronni Chalmers bought 14,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,860.00 ($9,058.82).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,607.84).

On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers acquired 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$4,935.00 ($3,225.49).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 73.59 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Clime Capital Increases Dividend

Clime Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

