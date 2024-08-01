Roth Capital Comments on Aon plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $328.52 on Wednesday. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average of $303.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after purchasing an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

