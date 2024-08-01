Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $14.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WU. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Western Union alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Union

Western Union Trading Down 8.3 %

NYSE WU opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.