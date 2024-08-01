Royal Bank of Canada Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $65.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

