Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

RWAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Compass Point lowered Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on RWAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.