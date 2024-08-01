Runway Growth Finance (RWAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $40.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Runway Growth Finance Price Performance
RWAY opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $456.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on RWAY
Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.