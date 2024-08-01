Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,518 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in FB Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 318,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $46.69 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

